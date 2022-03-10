UTAH (ABC4) – The pandemic has proven to be a time of controversy across America, as residents and legislatures from state to state seem to have opposing opinions on how the virus should be handled.

Despite personal beliefs, health officials have stressed mask-wearing and getting vaccinated as the two biggest preventative measures in fighting the pandemic.

Long story short, U.S. states acted on pandemic precautions with an all-or-nothing mindset. The states with the strictest mask mandates were also the states with the highest vaccination rates.

Though Utah is known as one of America’s more conservative states, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it ranked smack dab in the middle as No. 25 in terms of the state’s amount of fully vaccinated residents.

In the Beehive State alone, 63.4% of the population was fully vaccinated. However, that statistic certainly falls short of the national average of 76.6%.

Since the pandemic started, almost 4,500 Utahns have died from the illness.

This data surfaces following the Utah State Court’s decision to remove mask mandates in certain counties throughout Utah.

In comparison, the state ranked last with the least amount of residents vaccinated was Alabama, with just 50.4% of the population fully vaccinated.

Puerto Rico was reported as the most vaccinated U.S. state, with a whopping 81.8% of the population fully vaccinated.