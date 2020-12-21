A vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

(ABC4 News) — The long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine is being administered in Utah and throughout the United States.

The Utah Department of Health announced they placed the state’s first order of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 4. The FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday, Dec. 11.

The first group of frontline health care workers got the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in Utah on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Since then, vaccines started being administered statewide.

Vaccine distribution is in the early stages in Utah. In an effort to keep Utahns informed, the Utah Department of Health created a tab on the Coronavirus page to keep Utahns up to date on the latest vaccine administration and dose shipments.

Chart updated 12/21/2020 7:30 a.m.

“Doses Shipped” on the above chart is the number of vaccine doses ordered by the Utah Department of Health that has been approved and shipped from the federal government. “Doses Administered” is the number of vaccine doses that have been given to people and reported to the Utah Department of Health.

“Doses Shipped” is reported by provider location, and “Doses Administered” is reported by the residence of the vaccinated individuals, the health department states.

According to health officials, there will be a lag between when vaccines are shipped, administered, and reported to the health department. “For this reason, the number of people vaccinated will potentially lag behind the total number of vaccines shipped by 7 or more days,” as stated on Utah.gov.

When Utahns begin getting their second dose of the vaccine, the health department will report the total number of people vaccinated.

According to health officials, Utah is currently in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution. This means the state’s available vaccines will go to healthcare personnel who work in high-risk environments from hospitals in the state that provide care to the highest number of COVID-19 patients.

The U.S FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the coronavirus vaccine produced by Moderna on Dec. 18. Health officials say the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped to Utah. Frontline workers will begin receiving Moderna vaccinations Monday.