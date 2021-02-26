How does the number of COVID-19 variant cases in Utah compare with other states?

FLENSBURG, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 22: A lab technician is working on smears for PCR tests for Covid-19 during the coronavirus pandemic on February 22, 2021 in the Labor Dr. Krause & Kollegen laboratory in Kiel, Germany. The B117 variant of the novel coronavirus is now accounting for the vast majority of new infections in Flensburg, leading city authorities to launch a nighttime curfew and sharpen other lockdown measures. Meanwhile Denmark has closed a number of its smaller border crossings to Germany in an effort to stem the spread of the B117 variant. (Photo by Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – According to the CDC’s website, Utah’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants is fairly middle ground in comparison with other states.

The CDC is tracking the number of COVID-19 cases caused by variants that the organization has confirmed through genomic surveillance. The site tracks the number of cases of each variant in each state.

“Starting in November 2020, state health departments and other public health agencies began sending SARS-CoV-2 specimens to CDC for sequencing and further characterization…,” the site states.

The number of cases “do not represent the total number of B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1 (Brazil variant) lineage cases that may be circulating in the United States and may not match numbers reported by states, territories, tribes, and local officials,” the CDC says.

Numbers of the confirmed cases are updated on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday by 7:00 p.m., according to the site.

The CDC has confirmed that Utah currently has 12 cases of the B.1.1.7 Variant (UK variant). They have not yet confirmed any cases caused by the P.1 Variant (Brazil variant) or B. 1.351 Variant (South Africa variant) in the state.

In a color-coded map of the United States on the site, Utah is a light green, the same color as the majority of states. The color indicates that the CDC has confirmed 1 to 100 cases of COVID-19 caused by variants.

Some standout states on the map are Florida, California, and Michigan. Florida appears to have the highest number of confirmed cases caused by variants of all the states, at 501 cases. Michigan comes next with 336 confirmed cases, and California comes next with 204 cases.

The CDC has not yet confirmed any variant cases in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Arkansas.

The CDC has confirmed 2,102 cases of B.1.1.7 Variant cases, 49 B.1.351 Variant cases, and six P.1 Variant cases in the United States so far.

The site does not yet include information about the number of B.1.526 Variant cases. This variant was discovered in a sample from New York.

Though Utah is not leading the nation in variant cases, it is one of the states with the most sequences submitted, at 6,025. This means that 6,025 sequences have been recorded since January 2020, according to the CDC.

More and more information is emerging about COVID-19 variants.

Currently, we know that these variants appear to spread more easily than the original version of COVID-19. We also know that the creation of variants is expected since viruses mutate over time.

For more information about COVID-19 in Utah, visit coronavirus.utah.gov.