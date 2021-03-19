How can I sign up for Utah’s March 24 COVID-19 vaccine registration?

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Utah (ABC4) – All adult Utahns will be eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine earlier than originally planned.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced during his monthly press conference Thursday that effective March 24, everyone 16 and older in Utah will be eligible to make appointments to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The original date for open vaccination was April 1, 2021.

With vaccination registration opening sooner than expected, many Utahns are left with questions surrounding getting their vaccines.

The Utah Department of Health says Utahns must schedule their appointment ahead of time. “Do not just show up without an appointment, as each vaccine provider may have a different process for registration. All providers are experiencing a high volume of calls and website traffic, as demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is high. Everyone who wants the vaccine will get it over time,” the Utah Department of Health’s website states.

Charla Haley, Public Information Officer for the Utah Department of Health, tells ABC4 that upcoming vaccine registration will be “provided by the same providers currently being used, although others are being brought on board.”

Vaccines will be provided through local health departments, healthcare providers, and local pharmacies. See the list of providers below.

Local providers providing COVID-19 vaccine administration.

Local pharmacies providing COVID-19 vaccine administration.

Many COVID-19 vaccines will be administered through local providers. Haley says Utah residents who are eligible and who want to get the vaccine should visit vaccinefinder.org and find a location near them to make an appointment.

Vaccine Finder works by asking users to type in their zip code. Based on where you live, Vaccine Finder will pull up COVID-19 vaccine providers by location nearest you.

Haley says the Vaccine Finder is “another option” in addition to registering to get your vaccine through your local health department. All local health departments will be following the instructions of the Governor, she adds.

A year into the pandemic and for many, the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine has been a light at the end of a long tunnel.

As vaccines become more broadly available, Utah health officials are stressing the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine when your turn comes.

“Most people who get COVID-19 will recover within a few weeks, but there is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you,” Haley shares. “It can have serious, life-threatening complications. Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is a safer way to help build protection.”

UDOH wants anyone with hesitations to know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe. “The benefits of getting vaccinated far outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19,” the health department states.