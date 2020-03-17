Hogle Zoo closes amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus Updates

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:
hogle zoo_-7147822779833170473

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s Hogle Zoo has decided to close its doors until further notice effective Tuesday.

Officials with the Zoo said they are doing this in an effort to help keep our community safe. As a family destination, they say their goal is to protect the health and well-being of the animals, the community and zoo staff.

The animal care team will remain active at the Zoo daily and will continue to provide the animals with the highest standard of care, according to zoo officials. Administrative staff will be staggering schedules to reduce social interactions.

Zoo leadership says they will continue to monitor developments of the outbreak and follow guidance from federal, state, and local authorities to help determine when they will reopen.

Zoo officials say they will honor or accept previously purchased tickets for a zoo visit on any future date in 2020. They added that zoo memberships will be automatically extended for the length of the closure.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss