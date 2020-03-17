Hogle Zoo closes amid coronavirus outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s Hogle Zoo has decided to close its doors until further notice effective Tuesday.

Officials with the Zoo said they are doing this in an effort to help keep our community safe. As a family destination, they say their goal is to protect the health and well-being of the animals, the community and zoo staff.

The animal care team will remain active at the Zoo daily and will continue to provide the animals with the highest standard of care, according to zoo officials. Administrative staff will be staggering schedules to reduce social interactions.

Zoo leadership says they will continue to monitor developments of the outbreak and follow guidance from federal, state, and local authorities to help determine when they will reopen.

Zoo officials say they will honor or accept previously purchased tickets for a zoo visit on any future date in 2020. They added that zoo memberships will be automatically extended for the length of the closure.

