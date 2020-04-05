Hill Air Force Base medical personnel head to NYC to assist with COVID-19 efforts

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to officials with Hill Air Force Base, several medical personnel from the Reserve 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base have been mobilized and will leave for the New York City area Sunday afternoon to assist with COVID-19 efforts.

The departing medical professionals work full-time in the local community as Nurse Practitioners and RNs and serve part-time in the Air Force Reserve.

They were “called up” under an executive order by President Trump, March 27.

