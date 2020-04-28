Hill AFB F-35 to honor Utahns and front line coronavirus warriors with statewide flyover

HILL AIR FORCE BASE (ABC4 News) – It’s one of the most advanced fighter jets in the Air Force, now it will be used to salute Utahns who stayed home to flatten the curve, and those in the state who are on the front line of the coronavirus fight.

Beginning at 1pm on Thursday, April 30th, the Hill AFB F-35 Lightning II flight demonstration team and the 388th Fighter Wing will perform a flyover of the entire state.

According to a press release from Hill Air Force Base, the formation will be led by F35A demo team pilot, Capt. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, with three combat ready F-35 pilots from the 388th Fighter Wing.

“This flyover is our way of saluting those that are keeping our home-front safe during these unique times… to provide just a small showcase of our appreciation to everyone that is doing their part to combat the virus, and to say ‘thank you for your sacrifice and service’, to let everyone who has been affected by this pandemic know that we stand by you.” -Captain Kristin “BEO” Wolfe

The flyover will take off from Hill AFB, and proceed south through Salt Lake City, down to St. George, then loops back to Park City and Logan, before flying south back to the base. A flight map will be released prior to the flyover.

“This flyover is just one way for us to enhance our training while providing a small service to our community.” -Col. Steven Behmer 388th Fighter Wing commander

State residents should observe the flyover from their safety of their home-quarantine, and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Social distancing rules should be observed, and you should avoid large gatherings.

The F-35, America’s newest fifth generation fighter, provides game-changing stealth, interoperability, and lethality. It can penetrate dangerous airspace that other aircraft cannot and destroy high-threat targets both in the air and on the ground.

According to the press release, the 388th Fighter Wing still has a squadron deployed overseas in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

