HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Herriman City will he hosting a fireworks display to honor frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 30th. ‘Frontline Salute: Salt Lake Valley’ will take place May 30 at 10 p.m. from Butterfield Park.

RELATED: ‘Prudent and patriotic’ or ‘irresponsible and dangerous’? Organizer says Kaysville concert will go on as planned

The multi-city fireworks show is to honor all frontline and essential workers. Draper, Riverton and South Jordan will also be able to see the fireworks and are participating cities in the event. The fireworks display comes after several cities across Utah are cancelling their summer festivities.

RELATED: Stadium of Fire canceled for 2020, but fireworks still on for July 4th

Herriman will also join with radio stations 97.1 KZHT, My 99.5, 94.1 KODJ, Rock 106.7 and Easy 99.1 to provide a full audio-visual experience.

Herriman and the partnering cities are inviting everyone to use #StayHomeLookUp on social media and to help encourage social distancing while watching the fireworks display.