Herriman City Declares State of Local Emergency

Coronavirus Updates

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Herriman City announced Thurday they are declaring a State of Emergency.

The city said the decision came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, announcements and advisories from the Salt Lake County and Utah Health Departments, Governor Gary Herbert, and the Center for Disease Control, as well as the Salt Lake County Earthquake on Wednesday in Salt Lake County.

Herriman City is ensuring essential city services, including water, police, fire, and utilities, are continuing uninterrupted. The emergency declarations give the City flexibility in operations and access to Federal and State funding and assistance as circumstances continue to develop. The City is working closely with local and State officials to monitor the virus and its effects to help mitigate spread. City staff verified Wednesday morning all Herriman City infrastructure is safe and in functioning order following the earthquake. Updates from Herriman City regarding

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss