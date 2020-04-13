Here’s how you can share your COVID-19 experience with future Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The University of Utah announced Monday that library staff have created a digital archive where the public can share their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff at the J. Willard Marriott Library are asking Utahns to share photos and stories related to COVID-19 to the Utah COVID-19 Digital Collection. The collection is free and available to all Utahns.

“We hope the community will help us preserve a bit of current history,” said Jeremy Myntti, head of digital library services at the Marriott Library. “Although we may not feel like we’re making history, everyone’s story is important through this pandemic. Have you figured out how to work from home? What social distancing measures have you put into practice to make sure you and your loved ones are safe? We want to see and hear it all.”

Library staff would also like to receive stories and pictures from the recent 5.7 earthquake which occurred in Magna during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Through is project, we hope to preserve a moment in history so future generations can get a glimpse into what life in Utah looked like during the pandemic,” said Myntti. “No matter how interesting or dull your story may feel to you right now, sharing your story will help people better understand the effects this pandemic has on everyone.”

Click here to learn more about the project, here to submit photos, and here to submit stories.

