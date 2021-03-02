Here’s how you can help with Utah’s COVID-19 relief efforts

Volunteers help load a vehicle with boxes of food at a food bank in the Los Angeles County city of Duarte, California on July 8, 2020 as the record for most coronavirus cases in a single day is set in California. – Oxfam, the confederation of 19 charitable independent organizations focusing on the alleviation of global poverty, is due to release an embargoed report on July 9 suggesting that COVID-19 may kill more people worldwide due to hunger than the illness itself. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone in the state through either economic, social, or educational impacts.

In February, Utah Governor Spencer Cox issued a call to action for Utahns to volunteer their time and talents to help with vaccination operations throughout the state.

All volunteers should sign up through the Utah Responds registry, which helps organize volunteers so they can help where they are most needed.

According to coronavirus.utah.gov, there are a variety of different ways to volunteer.

Vaccine administration volunteers

Licensed medical professionals can volunteer to help administer vaccines and monitor individuals after they receive the vaccine, but roles for those without a medical background are available as well.

Non-clinic volunteer roles include traffic organizers, data entry personnel, and security personnel. In Salt Lake County, volunteers are needed to help with jobs like scanning codes, scheduling second doses, and checking guests in at mass vaccination sites.

Provide personal protective equipment

Volunteers are needed to gather or make PPE to donate to healthcare workers. They will be directed to sign up on userve.utah.gov and provide information about the type and amount of PPE they will be donating. Volunteers can then drop off their donations at operating donation sites through an appointment.

Donate blood

Healthy individuals can sign up to donate blood to patients who need it through Red Cross or ARUP. Utah is facing a blood shortage due to blood drive cancellations throughout the pandemic. Visit the Red Cross’s website to see safety measures that are being taken to ensure that giving blood is a safe process for donors.

Support vulnerable populations

Donate to United Ways of Utah’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund. This statewide fund gives relief to those who have been affected by the pandemic. It provides help with services like rent and mortgage assistance, homeless shelters, childcare, and healthcare services.

Donate to The TY Burrell Downtown Food Service Workers Fund

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the Downtown Alliance partnered with business owner Ty Burrell to provide assistance to food service workers whose businesses have faced strain during the pandemic.

Donate to Utah’s Native American Communities

Native American communities have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, according to utah.gov. Donors can give to Utah Tribal COVID-19 Relief to provide immediate assistance to eight tribal nations in the state.

Donate to provide immediately needed health supplies

The Silicon Slopes Community Response Fund was designed to provide urgently needed COVID-19 test kits and medical supplies for those working directly with people who are potentially infected with COVID-19 in the state.

Provide financial support to Utah rural and minority- owned small businesses

Salt Lake Chamber’s Utah Job Opportunities Foundation created the Mainstreet Preservation Grant to provide short-term support for Utah small businesses.

Visit coronavirus.utah.gov/help for more information on ways to volunteer and donate to assist the state with COVID-19 relief.