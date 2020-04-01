It’s Census Day; here’s how to respond to 2020 Census online

Utah (ABC4 News) — Wednesday is Census Day in Utah, and officials are strongly encouraging the public to fill out the 2020 Census online.

This measure allows the public to avoid meeting face-to-face with census takers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Census Bureau is suspending 2020 Census field operations up until April 15, 2020 at this point.

Census day determines who is counted in the 2020 census and where they are counted. The U.S. Constitution requires a census of the population every ten years. The statistics from the census are used to decide the number of seats Utah holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and the allocation of public funds for the next 10 years.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, those responding to the census will need to provide the following information:

Where you live as of April 1 (Census Day).

Include everyone who usually lives and sleeps in your home as of April 1, even if they are staying somewhere else temporarily. This includes relatives, friends, roommates and anyone else who lives and sleeps in your home most of the time — even young children and newborn babies who are still in the hospital

College students living off campus in private housing or apartments will need to respond to the census on their own. If they live on campus, they will be counted by school officials and don’t need to respond

Find additional answers to census questions about who to count at 2020census.gov.

The public can respond to the census online or by phone in English or in 12 other languages. There are also 59 non-English language guides and videos and American Sign Language available on 2020census.gov ensuring that the majority of U.S. households can respond online in their preferred language.

Since the 2020 Census began sending out invitations in March, 40.6 percent of Utah households have responded, compared with 36.2 percent in the nation.

The public can use the Census ID from the invitation received in the mail or provide their address when they respond. The Census Bureau asked that responders spread the word to family and friends about completing the census. Responding to the census online will allow people to avoid meeting with a census taker at a future date.