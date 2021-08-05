Here’s how to get free beef and your COVID-19 vaccine in Utah

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. Genesis Healthcare, the nation’s largest nursing home operator which has 70,000 employees at nearly 400 nursing homes and senior communities, told its workers this week they will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs — a possible shift in an industry that has largely rejected compulsory measures for fear of triggering an employee exodus that could worsen already dangerous staffing shortages. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine? Here is your chance to get one with a side of beef.

The Bear River Health Department is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at their Logan location – 655 E 1300 N – on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available for those ages 12-years-old and older.

Everyone who receives a dose will receive five pounds of free ground beef thanks to JBS.

Those who receive their first dose will also qualify for a drawing to receive free meat for a family of four for a year.

For more information, visit the Bear River Health Department.