Here’s how to get free beef and your COVID-19 vaccine in Utah

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine? Here is your chance to get one with a side of beef.
The Bear River Health Department is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at their Logan location – 655 E 1300 N – on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available for those ages 12-years-old and older.
Everyone who receives a dose will receive five pounds of free ground beef thanks to JBS.
Those who receive their first dose will also qualify for a drawing to receive free meat for a family of four for a year.
For more information, visit the Bear River Health Department.