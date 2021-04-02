Tips on how to find an available COVID-19 vaccine appointment

A pharmacist prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine with a syringe in a pharmacy, in Savenay, western France, on April 2, 2021. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – As of March 24, all Utahns 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Utah.

But even though all adults in the state are eligible, that doesn’t mean they’ve been able to snag a vaccine appointment.

Many Utahns have attempted to sign up for the vaccine only to be met with multiple screens stating that there are no appointments currently available and urging them to check back in a certain number of days.

Here are some tips to getting your name into that coveted vaccine appointment slot.

According to coronavirus.utah.gov, vaccinations are available through local health departments, healthcare providers, and local pharmacies. Utah’s coronavirus website contains links and contact information for each location from these three categories offering the vaccine.

The site also lists CDC’s vaccinefinder.org as a resource to help locate available appointments. The free, online service lets users search for locations that offer vaccines nearby by entering a zip code.

According to the Salt Lake County Health Department, people can receive the COVID-19 vaccine in a different county from the one they live in, so for those willing to travel, this opens up some options.

Those looking for an appointment with a local pharmacy might consider making a phone call to see if there is an option of being placed on a waiting list.

Aveen Bewar is a Lead at the Walmart Pharmacy in Millcreek, which offers COVID-19 vaccines. She says that those interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment should do so online. They can also call the pharmacy to be placed on a vaccine waiting list.

According to Bewar, if someone cancels their appointment, pharmacy staff will call to notify those on the waiting list of the opening a few hours in advance.

Another option is to call to find out times when the vaccine becomes available at your nearest vaccine location.

A pharmacy staff member at Fresh Market in Salt Lake City says that appointments become available every Monday morning at 9 a.m.

At Harmons, new appointments will be available Monday, April 5 at 9 a.m., the company’s website states. Dan’s Market’s voicemail states that new appointments become available Monday mornings at 9 a.m.

Another route could be to check out or follow local pharmacies on social media.

A Walmart in Salt Lake City located on Hope Avenue posted on March 22 that vaccine appointments were available at that time.

These tips may be useful, but with the high demand for the vaccine in some areas of the state, getting an appointment may still require some time, patience, and searching online.

According to Charla Haley, Public Information Specialist at the Utah Department of Health, there is not one central location in charge of distributing vaccines, so every location is doing things differently.

“I wish we had one magic place to go to, but we don’t,” she says.

Visit coronavirus.utah.gov for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and the locations offering the shot.