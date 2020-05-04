Here’s how the Huntsman Cancer Institute is using its Cancer Screening Bus to contain the COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Huntsman Cancer Institute is using its Cancer Screening and Education Bus to help with COVID-19 testing at the University of Utah, according to a release.

Beginning Monday, the bus will be used to assist in areas which indicate a need for additional testing.

Courtesy: Huntsman Cancer Institute

Up until last month, HCI said the bus was used to provide mammograms to over 1,000 low-income women. However, HCI decided to suspend the screenings in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save personal protective equipment.

Now, the bus has been updated with special equipment to assist with COVID-19 specimen processing and storage, according to the release.

“We are honored to support these critical efforts and find new ways to serve our community,” said Don Milligan, MBA, executive director of HCI’s cancer hospital at U of U Health. “Redirecting some of our resources to better serve the immediate needs of individuals and families is the right thing to do at this unprecedented time. It extends our collective commitment to improving the health of all Utahns.”

Collaborators in this project include ARUP Laboratories, the Utah Department of Health, the U of U’s David Eccles School of Business, and U of U Health’s Department of Family and Preventive Medicine.

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call U of U Health’s coronavirus hotline at 801-587-0712 for a screening to see if callers require evaluation by a healthcare professional through virtual urgent care or testing.

