Here’s how Sen. Romney is urging the federal government to support local news outlets

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Senator Mitt Romney joined in urging the federal government through a letter, to use advertising funding to support rural news outlets during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

In the letter, which was lead by Senator Steve Daines, leaders discussed the financial challenges that local newspaper and broadcasters are currently experiencing and their role in keeping the public informed during this historic time.

The letter stated the following:

“Our radio and television broadcasters and rural newspapers provide local and national news, emergency alerts, educational programs, and more to all corners of the United States. In many rural areas, broadcast stations are the predominant or only form of local information,” the senators wrote. “We encourage the Office of Management and Budget to work with federal agencies throughout the government to increase advertising in local newspapers and on broadcast stations in order to help ensure they are able to continue to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Click here to read the letter in its entirety.

