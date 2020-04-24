Here’s how Sen. Romney is urging the federal government to support local news outlets

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Romney Lashes Out at Trump_00877553-159532

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Senator Mitt Romney joined in urging the federal government through a letter, to use advertising funding to support rural news outlets during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

RELATED: Here’s why Senator Mitt Romney is joining a group of lawmakers in calling out President Trump

In the letter, which was lead by Senator Steve Daines, leaders discussed the financial challenges that local newspaper and broadcasters are currently experiencing and their role in keeping the public informed during this historic time.

The letter stated the following:

“Our radio and television broadcasters and rural newspapers provide local and national news, emergency alerts, educational programs, and more to all corners of the United States. In many rural areas, broadcast stations are the predominant or only form of local information,” the senators wrote. “We encourage the Office of Management and Budget to work with federal agencies throughout the government to increase advertising in local newspapers and on broadcast stations in order to help ensure they are able to continue to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”    

Click here to read the letter in its entirety.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss