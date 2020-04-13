Here’s how Salt Lake County is working to protect homeless population most vulnerable to coronavirus

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — In order to protect high risk homeless clients from COVID-19, Salt Lake County is leasing a hotel to provide “Stay Safe, Stay Home” housing for about 130 asymptomatic clients, according to the county.

The individuals accepted into this housing are those over the age of 60 or those with underlying health issues which place them at high risk of catching COVID-19. Clients began moving into the hotel on April 10 and will continue to be placed in this housing over the coming days.

“These individuals are the most vulnerable of the vulnerable within our homeless

community. It is imperative we do whatever we can to lessen the chances of COVID-19

impacting their lives,” said Mayor Jenny Wilson. “We appreciate the hotel operator

working with us to provide this extra layer of protection for our highest risk clients.”

The county will not be releasing the name of the hotel in order to protect clients’ privacy. Staff, case managers, security, and behavioral health support will be at available to protect clients. The county will lease the hotel for a minimum of two weeks.

