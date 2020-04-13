SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — In order to protect high risk homeless clients from COVID-19, Salt Lake County is leasing a hotel to provide “Stay Safe, Stay Home” housing for about 130 asymptomatic clients, according to the county.
Have questions about coronavirus?
The individuals accepted into this housing are those over the age of 60 or those with underlying health issues which place them at high risk of catching COVID-19. Clients began moving into the hotel on April 10 and will continue to be placed in this housing over the coming days.
Related: Salt Lake County forms outreach teams to protect unsheltered homeless from coronavirus
“These individuals are the most vulnerable of the vulnerable within our homeless
community. It is imperative we do whatever we can to lessen the chances of COVID-19
impacting their lives,” said Mayor Jenny Wilson. “We appreciate the hotel operator
working with us to provide this extra layer of protection for our highest risk clients.”
The county will not be releasing the name of the hotel in order to protect clients’ privacy. Staff, case managers, security, and behavioral health support will be at available to protect clients. The county will lease the hotel for a minimum of two weeks.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
- Utah sees 63 more cases of COVID-19 Monday, total deaths stays at 18
- Police: SLC man found covered in blood told police he had fought ‘the terminator and killed him’
- Utah gymnast Hunter Dula announces retirement
- Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
- Here’s how Salt Lake County is working to protect homeless population most vulnerable to coronavirus