Here’s how local sports venues are showing support for healthcare workers Thursday night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — On Thursday evening, Vivint Smart Home Arena will participate in the national #LightItBlue movement to support healthcare and frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Frank Zang, Senior Vice President of Communications at Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment.

Officials will light a sign and the building’s marquee at 8 p.m., which will remain lit throughout the night.

Below is a rendering of the sign that will appear on the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Thursday night.

Courtesy: Vivint Smart Home Arena

Other arts organizations, landmarks, and venues will participate by lighting their buildings blue as well.

For example, Smith’s Ballpark will turn on its stadium lights on what would have been the Salt Lake Bees season opener to recognize the community’s healthcare workers.

To learn more about the national #LightItBlue movement, click here.

