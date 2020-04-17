Here’s an easy way to connect with nature and an online community while social distancing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Natural History Museum of Utah and its partners are encouraging the public to join people across the globe in participating in the fifth annual City Nature Challenge, according to a release.

The City Nature Challenge will take place in cities across the world and allows people of all ages and backgrounds to submit pictures of wildlife, plants, animals, and fungi on the free mobile app iNaturalist from the comfort of their backyards.

Here’s how to participate:

Locate wildlife- (wild plant, animal, fungi, slime, mold, or any other evidence of life (scat, fur, tracks, shells, carcasses) found in your neighborhood, home, backyard, or that you can see through windows)

Take pictures using the iNaturalist app.

Contribute to scientific research through learning more about your picture and receiving identification of the wildlife in the picture.

The event will last from Friday, April 24 through Monday, April 27. From Tuesday, April 28 through Sunday, May 3, identifications of the items in the pictures will be provided.

Though the event is usually a competition, organizers hope that participants will enjoy sharing their photos with an online community and will follow local public health guidelines in regards to COVID-19 this year.

“The City Nature Challenge offers a unique opportunity to reconnect to the environment where we live, and to contribute to scientific research in a safe and meaningful way,” said NHMU citizen science coordinator Ellen Eiriksson. “Although the large-scale events and opportunities for friendly team competition have been suspended, the essence of the event remains: to get outside and look around—wherever you are.”

Wasatch partners of the 2020 City Nature Challenge include Hutchings Museum, Jordan River Commission, Natural History Museum of Utah, Ogden Nature Center, Red Butte Garden, SLC Parks & Public Lands, Salt Lake City Library, Salt Lake County Library, Stokes Nature Center, Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, Thanksgiving Point, The Nature Conservancy, Tracy Aviary, US Department of Agriculture, US Fish & Wildlife Service, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, and Utah Open Lands.

For more information, visit citynaturechallenge.org.

