Help the Hogle Zoo raise money for animals

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Utah’s Hogle Zoo is pushing for needed funds to help the resident animals. They’re having a fun event you can see in person or watch on Facebook.
Utah’s Hogle Zoo is participating in Tuesday’s Giving Zoo Day in partnership with Giving Tuesday Now, a global day of Unity.
Hogle Zoo partially re-opened on Saturday but still faces the financial challenge of missing two months of revenue during what is the kickoff to a busy summer season.
WATCH LIVE on the Zoo’s Facebook page
The zoo has planned a day-long fund raising push and you can watch and donate on the zoo’s facebook page.
See schedule below:
- 11:30a – Porcupine paradeNoon – Meet Barton the rescued porcupine
- 1p – Exciting announcement from Asian Highlands
- 2p – Meet sea lion, Diego, up close
- 3p – Crocodile feeding
- 4p – Snack time with red pandas
- 5p – Meet new ambassador animal
- 6p – Meerkat enrichment7p – Warthog painting8p – ANNOUNCE TOTAL DONATIONS
100% of proceeds go towards Utah’s Hogle Zoo-Dedicated nurturing respect and appreciation for the natural world and a leader in environmental conservation and education. As one of the 10 most visited attractions in Utah, nearly one million guests experience the wonders of the animal kingdom each year.
