Health officials discuss concerns about potential spread of COVID-19 as school starts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the school year nears, Utah health officials say they are concerned about the current COVID-19 delta variant, which is hitting children more often and harder than previous variants.

Andrew Pavia, MD, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at University of Utah Health and director of hospital epidemiology at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital will provide an update on how the COVID surge in Utah is affecting children, just days before school starts across the state.

Dr. Pavia and other pediatric infectious diseases experts are concerned about the current COVID Delta variant, which is hitting children more often and harder than previous COVID variants.

Children’s hospitals across the southern US are already filling with children ill from COVID-19, according to Intermountain Healthcare. Pediatric experts fear the same could happen in Utah as children head back to school.