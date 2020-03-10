Health officials announce second case of coronavirus in Utah

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Health officials announced the second case of coronavirus in Utah Tuesday morning.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) and the Weber-Morgan Health Department (WMHD) say the patient is currently at McKay-Dee Hospital.

“We are still doing the contact testing but we have identified three high-risk individuals who have either come into contact or are at risk of severe disease but more could be tested depending on symptoms,” State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn said.

They say the patient is older than 60. “Prior to becoming ill, the patient traveled extensively outside Utah and the U.S. and is believed to have been exposed to COVID-19 during those travels,” health officials said Tuesday.

The patient’s sample was tested by the Utah Public Health Laboratory and is considered to be a “presumptive positive.” They live in the Weber-Morgan health district, officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct further confirmatory testing.

The first case in the state was announced Friday, in Davis County. Health officials said that patient was exposed to COVID-19 while on a recent cruise aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship.

“We are in close contact with the person who developed COVID-19 first case our local health departments take care of that and we also have to take specimens every other day until that person tests negative,” Dunn said.

The UDOH recommends getting vaccinated for influenza, and taking everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs including regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or an elbow, and staying home when you’re sick.

