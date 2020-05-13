Health leaders working to provide all COVID-19 info in Spanish

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber-Morgan Health Department is working to provide COVID-19 information for the greater population of Weber County which holds a large Latino community, according to the department.

The Weber-Morgan Health Department and other local leaders are working to provide information about COVID-19 in Spanish, but Jesse Bush, the health promotion director, says he doesn’t want to stop there.

Bush is working with other leaders in the community to translate health guidelines and other information for Spanish speakers in the community.

“Our Hispanic population account for 9% of all those tested here in Weber and Morgan county but they also account for 30% of the positive individuals associated with COVID-19,” said Bush.

This comes after the City of Ogden asked Weber-Morgan Health to be a part of their multicultural task force. He says they want to emulate a similar strategy used by Salt Lake County.

“Making sure that we’re addressing the needs of our racially and ethnically diverse communities,” said Bush.

Bush says the department is working closely with Midtown Clinic who has Spanish speakers on staff. They’re also working with people in the community and Weber State to make informational videos.

“The priority is making sure that we can communicate in Spanish, and not just in Spanish but making sure we can communicate culturally appropriate to all groups,” said Bush.

Bush says the goal is to have all public health information available to everyone’s needs in the population.

“It’s not a COVID event/activity, and then we stop. Hopefully, this can live on,” he added.

