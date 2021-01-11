Health Department expands COVID-19 testing to eight additional sites

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Health is making it easier for Utahns to get tested for COVID-19 by opening new eight new testing sites in five different counties this week.

The Health Department is trying to stop the spread of the virus by identifying people who have it, even if they aren’t showing any symptoms.

“There are a lot of people out there walking around that actually have COVID-19,” UDOH spokesperson Charla Haley told ABC4 News Monday. “They’re not taking the necessary precautions because they don’t think they’re in danger of spreading it to anyone.”

The Department of Health has been offering free rapid antigen tests at 25 different sites around the state, including drive-throughs at the State Fairgrounds in Salt Lake City and the Maverik Center in West Valley City. Now they’re adding eight additional test sites in five different counties. They’re located in Escalante, Tropic, and Panguitch in Garfield County; Parowan in Iron County; Kanab and Orderville in Kane County; Fillmore in Millard County and Morgan in Morgan County, all places where wastewater samples have shown a high presence of the Covid-19 virus.

“The idea is if we can catch people while they don’t have symptoms but they actually are contagious then we can get them to take the appropriate action and not expose other people unnecessarily,” Haley said.

She encourages everyone to make a reservation and go get tested.

She also tells ABC4 that testing in Utah is an ever-evolving process.

“Next week some sites will fall off and we’ll add some new sites based on where we think we need to do targeted testing,” Haley said. “So our plan is to do this through the end of February based on test availability.”

To register for a test online, go to: https://utah.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=ee341bdc8ea443c0828522d983d98e39/

For a map of testing locations, go to: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-covid-19-testing-locations/