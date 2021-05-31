Heading to the movies? You won’t need a mask at these theatres if you’re vaccinated

This May 8, 2020 photo shows an AMC Theatre is shown in Clinton Township, Mich. AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday, March 19, 2021, with more expected to open by March 26. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are up more than 4% before the market open on Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(ABC4) – With COVID-19 restrictions easing, and vaccination rates continuing to rise, many are resuming activities not done since early 2020. That includes returning to movie theatres.

As you head out to catch a film on the big screen, three major movie theatres are easing their masking requirements.

If you’re heading to a Regal theatre, you will not be required to wear a mask unless required by state and local guidelines, according to the company’s website. If you are in an area where masks are required, they can be removed only while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium.

Regal says auditorium capacities will be reduced where required by state or county mandates. For more on Regal’s COVID-19 safety measures, click here.

Fully vaccinated guests will not need to wear a mask at AMC Theatres. If you are not fully vaccinated, AMC is asking that you continue to wear a mask throughout the theatre, unless actively eating or drinking.

Like Regal, AMC is limiting auditorium capacities in accordance with state and local guidelines. Social distancing is still encouraged.

For additional details on AMC’s guidelines, click here.

At all Cinemark theatres, masks are optional for fully vaccinated guests, the company says online. Masks are encouraged for all other guests, but may be removed when eating and drinking when in your seat.

You can see more about Cinemark’s safety measures here.

Numerous retailers have recently eased their masking requirements for fully vaccinated guests. That includes The Home Depot, Walmart, Target, and more.