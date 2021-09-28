Heading to Sundance Film Festival? You’ll need mask, COVID-19 vaccine

The Egyptian Theatre marquee promotes the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – If you are looking to go to the Sundance Film Festival next year, you are going to need more than a badge and proof of vaccination.

In early August, Sundance Film Festival confirmed all participants during its 2022 festival will need to be fully vaccinated. This includes everyone from volunteers to filmmakers and pass holders.

Sundance Film Festival organizers have now announced attendees will also be required to wear a mask at all times in interior spaces and in queuing lines, including in outdoor areas such as tents, restrooms, and temporary structures.

Masks must be worn to enter these spaces, according to Sundance organizers, and are recommended in all other outdoor spaces.

In details shared on September 28, Sundance organizers say those attending the 2022 festival must complete their vaccine cycle at least two weeks before traveling to the Park City event. Details on how to provide proof of vaccination will be released closer to the Festival dates.

Following the largely virtual Sundance earlier this year, organizers are planning to hold in-person events in 2022 with screenings in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as some “satellite” screenings at regional theaters throughout the U.S. The 2022 Festival is set for Jan. 20-30.