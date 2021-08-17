Heading to BYU’s campus? Don’t forget your mask

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Brigham Young University is urging students, employees, and guests wear masks while indoors if physical distancing is not possible.

In an update to its COVID-19 page, BYU says this is consistent with the recent message from The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On Aug. 12, The First Presidency encouraged its members to wear masks when needed. Additionally, they advised members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“To provide personal protection from such severe infections, we urge individuals to be vaccinated. Available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective,” the First Presidency says in a letter to members.

In early August, BYU asked students, faculty, and staff to report their COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the fall semester. The Provo-based university says the information “will help inform fall COVID-19 protocol decisions, such as mask requirements.”

BYU is encouraging, but not requiring, employees or students to get the COVID-19 vaccine to be on its Provo campus. Vaccination may be required for some travel, research, or other programs, BYU explains.

The recent update to BYU’s COVID-19 page says “details on fall semester safety protocol will be announced soon.”

Currently, Utah County – where BYU is located – is designated as a high transmission area due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this means those in Utah County should wear a mask, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Earlier this year, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill into law saying Utah universities and colleges cannot require students receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend in-person classes unless they allow students to opt-out of the vaccine for medical or personal reasons.

In June, BYU’s Hawaii campus announced it will require COVID-19 immunization for students beginning in the fall semester. The president of BYU’s Idaho campus recently urged students to consider getting their COVID-19 vaccine.