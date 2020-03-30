Harmons free digital thermometers gone within hours

UPDATE – As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, all the thermometers were gone, according to Harmons.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Harmons is giving away a free digital thermometer to customers starting April 1.

Thermometers have been in short supply since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher is a symptom of COVID-19.

An anonymous donor generously provided 3,300 FDA-approved digital thermometers to Harmons for distribution to families who are in need of a thermometer.

Per the grocery chain, they will be offering one per family and they will be available through the pharmacy drive-thru windows at the following locations:

7th Street (7755 S. 700 East, Midvale)

Draper (672 E. 11400 South, Draper)

Bangerter Crossing (125 E. 13800 South, Draper)

Brickyard (3270 S. 1300 East, Salt Lake City)

The District (11453 South Parkway Plaza, South Jordan)

Mountain View (13330 S. Kestrel Range Road, Riverton)

Santa Clara (3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara)

St. George (1189 E. 700 South, St. George)

Drive Thru Hours:

Wednesday 7- 9 a.m. for customers over age 60, with disabilities or immunocompromised

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Holladay Market pharmacy is closed on Sunday