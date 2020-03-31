Harmons to begin temperature checks for employees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Harmons grocery stores will begin taking associates’ temperatures prior to their shifts in order to mitigate exposure to the coronavirus.

Any employee who has a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be sent home immediately and instructed to call their health care provider. If an associate exhibits symptoms of being sick while working, they will be sent home immediately. In both cases, associates with whom they have had contact with as well as Harmons’ food safety team will be notified.

“This proactive action is being taken to mitigate potential exposure to our customers and other associates,” said Dean Peterson, Harmons president and CEO. “We continue to work closely with the Utah Department of Health and are following the guidance set by the CDC.”

Harmons isn’t the only grocery story to begin temperature checks for employees, Walmart recently announced they would do the same.

