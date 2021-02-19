Harmons Grocery pharmacies begin administering COVID-19 vaccine in Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Another pharmacy in Utah is administering the COVID-19 to eligible groups.

Harmons Grocery says its pharmacies in Salt Lake, Utah, and Weber counties are now offering vaccine appointments. Here is a list of participating locations:

7th Street

Brickyard

Cougar (Kearns)

Draper

Holladay Market

Mountain View Village

Roy

South Jordan

Taylorsville

Traverse Mountain

Appointments must be made online here. Harmons says walk-ins and call-in appointments are not accepted.

Harmons is currently immunizing Utah’s eligible groups – healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, individuals age 65 and older, and K-12 teachers and staff.

“This pandemic has brought unimaginable challenges and, finally, we have a vaccine. A light at the end of the tunnel,” says Greg Jones, director of Pharmacy Operations at Harmons.“ As a pharmacist, I encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it’s their turn. We’ve been providing vaccinations for more than over 20 years and it’s rewarding to continue to safely serve our customers as we navigate through this pandemic.”

Harmons says there is no copay or other charges to patients receiving the vaccine. Customers should bring their insurance card with them to their vaccine appointment.