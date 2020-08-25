Harmons announces they will close on Thanksgiving Day

Utah (ABC4 News) — Harmons announced Tuesday they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year to give essential workers and associates a day with their families.

“Our associates have gone above and beyond this year to keep shelves stocked, stores cleaned, and customers served during the pandemic,” said Bob Harmon, chairman for the customer. “We value these essential workers to thank them for their dedication, the decision was made to close on Thanksgiving to enable associates to spend time with their families.”

According to officials with Harmons, it has become a tradition for thousands of Utah families to take home the taste of Harmons for Thanksgiving dinner. As the holidays near, Harmons said they will release more details about what prepared products will be available.

Harmons has 18 locations spanning from Northern to Southern Utah.