Hale Centre Theatre temporarily suspends ‘Mary Poppins’ production

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hale Centre Theatre’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been temporarily suspended after two members tested positive for COVID-19.

Hale Centre Theatre officials announced the preformace would be canceled through July 27, 2020.

Officials say the production was immediately halted after theatre staff was made aware of two company members’ positive COVID-19 test results. Contact tracing for potentially exposed individuals has occurred.

The production is scheduled to return on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Patrons who had tickets to one of the canceled productions will be contacted by the theatre’s box office staff to reschedule.

“We’ve been working closely with the Salt Lake County Health Department to prioritize the safety of both our patrons and employees and to keep artisans employed in this unprecedented time,” President and CEO Mark Dietlein said.