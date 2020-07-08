Gym owners in Park City ask for minor exemption to mask-wearing order

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the Summit County mask mandate, exercise clubs in Park City are making it a top priority to keep their facilities clean while making sure members follow the mask order.

Silver Mountain Sports Club and SPA owner, Stanton Jones, says he recognizes it can be difficult for those with medical conditions to exercise while wearing a mask. Because of this, he along with other fitness centers are asking for a minor tweak to the mask rule.

Utah Hospital Association urges governor to mandate masks for Utahns

Aside from stepping up their cleaning routine, Silver Mountain Sport’s Club and SPA also purchased Ozone generators that they run throughout the night to kill all virus.