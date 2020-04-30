Guidelines set for Salt Lake County businesses reopening

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson announced reopening guidelines for businesses on Wednesday. It’s following the governor’s announcement of some businesses being allowed to reopen this weekend.

“As you all know yesterday Governor Herbert reduced the statewide status of the Utah Leads Directive from red to orange,” said Mayor Wilson at a news conference. “I have concerns and I’m requiring conditions for businesses and restaurants that are opening.”

What this means is businesses in Utah’s largest county can once again reopen their doors to customers as the county transitions into this new phase, but the experience will be much different for both staff and consumers.

The Mayor’s conditions include requiring people to wear face masks while continuing to stay six feet away from others. When dining in at restaurants, groups must be limited to six people. Hair and nail salons are by appointment only while stylists have to get checked daily for symptoms.

The requirements are different for gyms and fitness centers.

“Distancing of six feet, but that expands to ten feet in workout areas,” said Gary Edwards, Director of the Salt Lake County Health Department. “The employees must disinfect equipment after each use.”

For cultural, entertainment and sport venues groups have to be limited to 20 people or less.

“Establishments must monitor the number of guests entering and congregating,” said Edwards. “Seating has to maintain a ten foot separation between household groups, and employees must frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces.”

Even with this transition, people are still being required to only go out if necessary.

“We still need to stay home as much as hospital,” said Edwards. “If you feel sick you must stay home.”

Despite Salt Lake County transitioning into the orange phase, if you have underlying health conditions or are elderly, you are still considered to be in the red category which means you need to stay home.