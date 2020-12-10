Grim milestone: Utah surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths and prepares for more

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s a grim milestone that we all knew was coming but it was jarring to hear nonetheless. On Thursday, Utah passed the 1,000 mark for COVID-19 deaths with a current death toll of 1,016.

“1,016 deaths due to COVID in Utah is tragic,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said.

That total has more than doubled from 500 in two months and includes the 67 deaths reported in just the last three days.

“We mourn each and every one of those losses that are premature for a person’s lifespan,” Governor Gary Herbert said Thursday.

Each one of those numbers represents a person and a family left behind, like the husband and five children of 49-year-old nurse Patrice Grossman who passed away from COVID-19 complications on October 30th.

While the biggest impact is on relatives and friends of the deceased, staff at the State Medical Examiner’s Office are also affected with an increased workload.

“Our Medical Examiner’s Office is starting to feel the strain of the COVID deaths on top of the deaths that they always investigate,” Dr. Dunn said. “They are working seven days a week trying to get autopsies done as quickly as possible for both closures of the families but also surveillance and public health purposes as well. They are working around the clock and we don’t expect that to slow down.”

There is currently a refrigerated tractor-trailer parked outside of the Medical Examiner’s office in Taylorsville, in case they run out of room for bodies.

“They have procured additional storage for decedents as they come in and have to await autopsy by our Medical Examiner’s Office because they are nearing capacity at their own usual storage,” Dr. Dunn said.

Spokesman Joe Dougherty of the Utah Division of Emergency Management said that refrigerated trailer has not been used and was procured back in April to handle eventual storage needs.