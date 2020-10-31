Grantsville PD cancels trunk or treat event

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Officials with the Grantsville City Police Department announced their trunk or treat event scheduled for Halloween has been canceled.

The department took to social media Friday saying “the cancellation is due to the emergency alert issued by the Governor regarding the spike in Covid-19 cases.”

Officials say they are concerned that the reward does not outweigh the risk and have decided to play it safe.

They ask residents to help spread the word of cancelation.