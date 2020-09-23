Granger and Olympus High Schools close due to COVID-19 outbreaks, sporting events still taking place

Utah (ABC4 News) — Granger and Olympus High Schools in the Granite School District are transitioning to two weeks of remote learning after COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to officials with Granite School District, Granger High School, and Olympus High School will both begin a two-week dismissal following health department recommendations.

Granger High School and Olympus High School each have 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, causing both schools to begin a two-week dismissal, a recommendation from the Salt Lake County Health Department.

District officials say the dismissal means all in-person instruction at both schools will cease, and distance education will begin Thursday, September 24 through Thursday, October 8.

Both school buildings will be closed for the next two days for deep cleaning, after cleaning teachers will work from their classrooms.

Despite the dismissal, officials say extracurricular activities and sporting events will be able to take place with limited spectators.

“This is consistent with provisions in the State Health Department COVID-19 School Manual. However, if any team has case counts that rise to three or more, it is anticipated that the Health Department will recommend a 14-day dismissal of that team,” as stated in a press release form Granite School District.

“Our board of education is committed to abiding by the State and Local Health Department guidance and recommendations. We are not inclined to disregard these scientifically based recommendations. Safety for our students, their families, and employees will continue to be paramount above all else,” said Granite board president Karyn Winder.

The district and local health departments encourage students and families to adhere to current countywide health orders by avoiding large gatherings and wearing a mask in public in where social distancing is not possible.