Grand County, West Valley City, and Magna transition to low-risk phase in coronavirus response

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert shares updates during a COVID-19 pandemic press conference Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. (Scott G Winterton/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert is moving more areas of Utah into the low health risk phase of the state’s COVID-19 response.

The governor issued an executive order Friday moving Grand County, West Valley City, and Magna to the low-risk or “yellow” phase. The order is effective immediately.

The governor’s office said the decision was made in consultation with the Utah Department of Health and the local health departments.

Per the order, Salt Lake City, Bluff and Mexican Hat will remain at moderate health risk, or orange phase.

The move comes just hours after public health officials announced 343 new cases of COVID-19 across the state accounting for the largest single day increase since the pandemic began.