Grand County extends mask order until end of 2020

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Grand County has extended its public health order requiring the use of a face-covering until December 31, 2020.

This comes as the Health Officer for Southeast Utah says they recognize the need for the public to continue to “work cooperatively and proactively to slow the spread of COVID-19 and address the myriad of challenges that may arise due to the virus.”

County officials added that the order is to enhance and improve the ability of healthcare systems to “meet the mounting challenge, restore confidence, and reduce the economic impact” of the global health crisis.

According to the order, anyone within Grand County will be required to wear a face-covering that completely covers the nose and mouth in public areas, including any indoor or outdoor space open to the public where consistent social distancing is not possible or reasonable.

All Grand County residents, businesses, visitors, and community organizations are asked to comply with the guidelines set in the extended mask mandate order.

The order exempts a select few from wearing a facecovering including:

Individuals ages two years or under

Those with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering or face shield

Those who are hearing impaired, or communicating with an individual who is hearing impaired where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication

Those for whom wearing a face covering or face shield would create a risk to the individual related to their work or activity as determined by local, state or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

Those who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face-covering or face shield is necessary to perform the service

Those who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service while they are eating or drinking

Those who are purchasing a product or receiving a service that requires identification may briefly remove a face covering or face shield as necessary so the retailer or service provider can verify identity.

Those engaging in work where they are alone in an indoor establishment or facility.

The order requires businesses to post a notice in “form and substance” in a clearly visible location at or near the entrance that declares face coverings are required.

The public health order takes effect immediately, according to county officials.