Governor urges small Utah businesses to apply for loans; many will be forgiven

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – On Tuesday, Gov. Gary Herbert sent a clear message to struggling business owners — to survive this economic downturn, it’s important to apply for loans that could very well be forgiven.

The economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic is already clear; nearly as many Utahns have filed for unemployment these last two weeks as applied in all of 2019, according to the governor.

But Gov. Herbert also said small businesses are the backbone of Utah’s economy, and those with fewer than 500 employees can get aid to keep their businesses afloat.

RELATED: Holdout governors: Some states don’t need stay-at-home order

Two loans, he said, are important for small businesses right now.

Through the Small Business Administration, simply applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan qualifies you for up to $10,000 right away. Even if you don’t get the loan, he says, you can get the $10,000 advance. This loan can be forgiven if it’s spent on mortgage or lease payments, payroll or even paid leave.

There is also the Paycheck Protection Program loan, thanks to the recent national stimulus package, that Gov. Herbert is even more critical.

“The paycheck protection program will cover payroll, rent, mortgages, interest, utility payments for an 8 week period of time for just about every business we have here in Utah that has less than 500 employees,” said Herbert.

RELATED: How to file for Unemployment Benefits during COVID-19

“So it is universal in its application for the business people of Utah. As long as businesses keep their employees on payroll, and use the loan for operating expenses, the PPP loan will be forgiven,” added Herbert.

“If you are a growing Utah company with less than 500 employees, this program is for you. If you run a small mom and pop shop, this program is for you. If you do contract or freelance work, in any industry, this program is for you. And if you are a local franchisee of a restaurant or a hotel, this program is for you. It’s going to help you get through the troubled times, until we have a recovery,” said Herbert.

To learn more, you are encouraged to visit: CORONAVIRUS.UTAH.GOV/BUSINESS.