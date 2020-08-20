Governor Herbert establishes new state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert told Utahns he has established a new state of emergency for the state to replace one that expires at midnight on August 20.

The new state of emergency allows Utah to stay eligible for federal funding and keeps the ability to react to the changing pandemic in place.

The governor explained that a state of emergency helps the government be able to do things quickly that after often “out of the norm.”

Normally things are a combined effort and go through the legislative process. The state of emergency allows a suspension of certain rules for a period of time to help the governor get through an emergency. Typically that is 30 days.

The governor said he understood people’s concerns about how long does an emergency last and when do we get back to normal practice? He said he and the Legislature have been having those discussions in the last few days.

The Legislature told the governor they did not want to renew the current emergency order.

Since there are still many challenges involved with managing COVID-19 including the vulnerability of our minority populations and that a surge could still overwhelm the hospitals, PPE and that we are starting the school year. The governor said, “We are not out of the woods yet.”

He also said, “I am announcing today right now, that I will establish a new state of emergency that will take effect tonight immediately upon the expiration of the current state of emergency.”

He pointed out that all states in the union right now have a state of emergency in place including the federal government. He said that if we did not do this we would be the only state of the 50 that did not have an emergency declaration for our state during this pandemic.

The governor pointed out that, “The very nature of a pandemic is unpredictable, and until we have a vaccine we will probably have that situation.”

The governor said that we are having the opportunity for more normal opportunities where the knee jerk reactions of the past will give way to response time lengthening out.

The state does not want to risk losing help from the federal government by not having an emergency declaration. Utah’s National Guardsmen have been instrumental in doing work and testing, contacting, and tracing. The funding for them is because of the emergency order. The governor said that is a $13 or $14 million bill that the federal government is helping to pay out of the current emergency declaration.

The governor stated, “…other monies from FEMA, monies that will be used for our health department, monies from our workforce services, requesting $445 million on lost wages assistance, our SBA, Small Business Administration, we just met with the SBA, again the risk goes on and on about what we would potentially risk losing.”

He said he thought it would be wise and prudent to create and start a new state of emergency that will take effect immediately upon the expiration of the current declaration.

“I think we are in good shape overall, our goals are still the same, we want to protect the lives and health and welfare of our people, which includes not only protecting lives but their livelihoods as we said many times, and we understand it is the responsibility of all us to work together to get that to happen at its optimal level.