Governor Herbert might release the state from ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ directive as early as end of next week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Governor Herbert says Utahns should be ready to move into the next stage of the plan to re-open Utah.

“This does not mean we are going back to business as usual,” he said.

Earlier this month the governor released Utah Leads Together 2.0. The plan has four color-coded levels of risk.

Currently, Utah is in the red color or “High Risk” phase, but Governor Herbert says we will likely be shifting to the “Stabilization” phase as soon as the end of next week.

Governor Herbert said he will ask public health officials to provide specifics for two areas before we shift to the next stage. He wants to be sure guidance is provided for the best way to protect our high risk populations and also if there will need to be regional differences.

For example, if the virus is more prevalent in one county than another, that county may remain under the urgent phase.

“We cannot anticipate every situation that is going to take place. We ask all of us to take common sense responsibility…we’d also like you to stay informed,” he said.

Here are the guidelines that will be in place one Utah moves to the next phase:

Stay 6 feet away from others when outside the home unless not possible

Face coverings worn in interactions that take place within a 6-foot distance

In-person interactions limited to individual households and those who have been following recommended distancing/hygiene guidelines; increase use of virtual interactions

Leave home infrequently

Limit out-of-state travel, quarantine 14 days upon return from high-risk areas

Social interactions in groups of 20 or fewer

During this phase carryout or delivery will still be encouraged. Dine-in services will be allowed under the following precautions:



Limit tables to groups of 6, preferably members of the same household

Must maintain 6 feet between parties at all times. Either move tables or mark off tables not to be used

In waiting areas, a 6-foot distance must be maintained between parties, whether indoor or outdoor

Maintain signage to remind individuals from separate parties to stand at least 6 feet apart; waiting area has floor markers to indicate proper spacing

Hosts preferably open doors for customers and guide them to their seats to prevent traffic or congregating; hand sanitizer available at door

Upon entry, hosts point guests to signage that includes the following information: Outlines symptoms10 and encourages that if the patron, or someone they live with, has experienced COVID-19 symptoms, to please order takeout instead Recommendation for high-risk individuals11 to order takeout/delivery instead of dining in for the protection of that individual

Manager checks each employee for symptoms before every shift with temperatures taken and asks if any member of the employee’s household has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Log must be kept and available for inspection by the local health officer

Staff must wear face coverings at all times and perform hand hygiene between interactions with each table

Cups, lids, napkins and straws must be handed directly to customers by staff

Do not place utensils on table until patron is seated

Encourage contactless and non-signature payment; when not possible, card and payment stations must be sanitized after each use. Staff must sanitize hands between handling payment options and food/containers

Staff avoid touching items that have been placed on the table (menus, plates, utensils, pens, cups, etc.). The table will be cleared by a dedicated staff member once all guests have left

Dedicated staff member sanitizes the area occupied by customers upon departure including tables, menus, pens, salt and pepper shakers, etc. Consider use of disposable items if necessary

The restaurant may not operate if PPE, EPA-approved disinfectants and sanitizers, soap, and other necessary cleaning supplies are not available; sanitizer is effective against COVID-19. Chlorine (bleach) at 100-200 ppm is recommended

Hand sanitizer must be available immediately adjacent to bathrooms

Close restaurant for cleaning and disinfecting in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Cleaning and disinfecting includes all tables, chairs, door handles, floors, bathrooms, and any high-touch surfaces

Buffet and self-serve restaurants will provide utensils, cups, plates and other service items only from the counter where food is ordered. None of these items will be accessible to the public. Buffet style restaurants will provide servers who will serve the meals from buffet to limit exposure. Patrons will not be allowed within 6 feet of the food serving area

Stagger workstations so employees are not facing one another and are 6 feet apart

To-go boxes, pizza boxes, paper cups, and any other paper product that touches food must be treated as food

Staff must use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods (including ice). Gloves are not required when handling foods that have yet to be cooked

Playgrounds in restaurants remain closed

Gyms and fitness centers will also be allowed to re-open if these guidelines are followed:

Employees must go through symptom checking before every shift, including temperature. Log must be kept and available for inspection by health department

Employees must wear face coverings; patrons encouraged to wear face coverings whenever possible

Limit the number of patrons in the facility at one time

1 person per 100 square feet

Space or close off equipment so patrons maintain 10 feet of distance at all times

No team or group activities

Staff must disinfect all equipment after each use

No sign-in sheets, touchpads, or touch surfaces required for entry

High-risk individuals discouraged from using facilities at this time

Pools limited to 50% pool capacity, one swimmer per lane, congregating on the pool deck is not allowed

The governor reminds everyone to obey social distancing rules and stay vigilant with hygiene and cleaning.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds

Use hand sanitizer often

Use masks

“We can control our destiny here by doing what we should be doing,” he said.

The governor plans to release more details next week.

Watch the announcement here:

