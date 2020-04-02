1  of  2
Governor Herbert has deferred rent, now what?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- In an effort to ease the stresses that come with the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gary Herbert issued an executive order to defer rent payments and temporarily suspend evictions in Utah on Wednesday.

The order runs through May 15.

Thursday, the Economic Recovery Task Force housing subcommittee will provide more information about how renters and landlords will be impacted.

The press conference starts at 12:30 p.m. You can watch that on the Utah Department of Workforce Services Facebook page or here.

Last week the task force unveiled “Utah Leads Together” a plan to mitigate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

