Governor Herbert extends ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ initiative, asks people to wear masks in public

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Governor Gary Herbert is asking Utahns to “Stay Safe” and “Stay Home’ just a little longer.

The governor extended his directive on Thursday that was initially supposed to end on April 13th through the end of the month.

Salt Lake County made the same move Wednesday as well.

As part of the effort to reduce the spread in our communities, the governor is asking when people choose to go out for essential travel purposes that they wear masks.

Related: Drivers entering Utah will need to complete an online travel declaration form starting Friday

Wearing a mask would prevent others from catching the virus if you had it without knowing.

Here’s how to make your own mask at home

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

Latest posts: