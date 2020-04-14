Governor Herbert extends online learning through end of school year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Gov. Gary R. Herbert and Utah State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson announced Tuesday that Utah’s K-12 public schools will remain dismissed through the end of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Herbert indicated the decision was difficult but through consultation with the COVID-19 task force, the Utah Department of Health and the Department of Education, they all feel this decision will allow Utah to further practice social distancing and continue to help stop the spread.

Meal services at K-12 public schools will continue on an as-needed basis.

Students with extra educational needs will be allowed to get help to ensure they are able to continue their education successfully and mentioned ideas such as summer classes as well as tutoring options, Dickson said.

Both Dickson and Herbert said they understand these are challenging times and they know there have been mistakes. They hope to be able to learn from them and grow through this “new normal” while working hard to make sure no one gets left out.

They did not mention how schools will be dealing with graduation ceremonies.

The COVID-19 Task Force, Utah Department of Health, and Governor Herbert will continue to monitor and assess the challenges, and respond accordingly in conjunction with Utah’s school officials.