Governor Herbert announces, ‘A Mask for every Utahn’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Governor Herbert announced a new program in the fight against coronavirus, “A Mask for every Utahn.” The project is a public-private partnership to provide a free mask to Utahns who do not have one especially as our alert status changes from red to orange. The funding for the masks comes from the Utah Cares act.

Through an arrangement with the Utah Manufactures Association and Cotopaxi, the State of Utah purchased two million face masks to help protect Utahns during the global pandemic.

The governor mentioned it has become a pet peeve when he sees people not wearing masks, and said, “As Tonto said to the Lone Ranger, never take off the mask.”

ANY UTAHN CAN ORDER A MASK HERE: Coronavirus.utah.gov/mask

There are a few things Utahns are being asked not to do. There are 2 million masks that will be available. They do not want people to hoard. There will be a limit of six per order, only one order is allowed per household, and you can expect up to 3 weeks for delivery.

“Wearing a mask when we are out in public may not be convenient, but it can help slow the spread of the virus. Let’s all do our part in stopping the spread and helping to protect those around us.” — Governor Gary Herbert

Critical businesses should ask employees who still need masks to order them at coronavirus.utah.gov/mask. If the workers select the option of identifying themselves as working in an essential industry, they will be designated for first-batch delivery.

Lt. Governor Cox asked, if you already have access to a mask please don’t order one.

N95 masks are still the priority for first responders, and those working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also said they are working on getting masks to the “underserved populations.”

Wearing masks in this next transitional phase is very important.

He emphasized the virus is carried by droplets and wearing a mask even a homemade one can take transmission risk down from 70% to to 1.5% transmission.

Lt Governor Cox said he is a true believer in the process we are using to flatten the curve. He said “We are moving from one phase to the other…with wearing masks, we can keep the progress going forward.

Nonprofits and stores interested in partnering with the state should send an email to masks@utah.gov

