Governor Herbert and Merit Medical to show new sample kits

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - The spring of a high school senior's school year is normally filled with prom, one last shot at a state championship and saying goodbye to long-time friends. But seniors of the 2020 class will have a much different story that only their class will be able to relate to their whole lives.

"We never got to say goodbye to the people that we will never see again because we never got to go back to school," says Jahmaine Griego-Billingsley, a graduating senior at Alta High School. "So it is kind of hard cause we just have this feeling of not knowing how everything would have turned out and that's the biggest thing. The feeling of how it could have been different."