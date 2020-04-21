Governor Herbert and Merit Medical to show new sample kits

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Merit Medical announced it started producing a sample and collection kit for use in COVID-19 testing at the South Jordan facility.
Governor Herbert and Lt. Governor Spencer J. Cox will visit Merit Medical to talk about this crucial development and what it will mean for Utah’s capability to continue testing widely for coronavirus.
