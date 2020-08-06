Utah’s new coronavirus goal: Rolling 7-day average below 400 cases by Sept. 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert set a new coronavirus case number goal.

The governor, State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn, and Education Advisor Tami Pyfer briefed Utahns on the current status of the pandemic in our state, and the daunting task of getting school started safely.

The governor spoke first and talked about the decrease in cases. He attributed it to “more and more” people wearing masks. He said that they have learned almost 80% of Utahns are now wearing masks and most are wearing and asking for mask-wearing of their own volition.

He said, “I am not ready to spike the football!”

And he called the new play. After mentioning the state had reached the goal of having the rolling seven-day average number of cases per day below 500. He reminded Utahns it took all of us to reach the milestone.

“I want to set a new goal, I want us to have our cases below 400 by September the 1st, and have a rolling average of 400 cases or less by Sept 1. again I think if we all work together we can do this, we need to do it.” – Governor Gary Herbert

Herbert then asked Utahns to pay attention to the right sources and not listen to the “shrill voices” that say COVID-19 is not real.

Dunn stepped up and shared the latest COVID-19 case numbers for the state and explained the rolling average is now 449 per day.

The governor was asked about allegations by other leaders the numbers had been manipulated. He responded that he would let Dr. Dunn answer the question but…added this:

“That’s just patently false. Nobody is jimmying any numbers, the numbers are what the numbers are, we recognize we want to have more testing to be done, we don’t exactly know why fewer people are getting tested, and we made accommodations so those testing numbers could stay up.”

Dr. Dunn added, “There is definitely no manipulation of numbers or suppressing of people going to get tested. At our peak of testing, we were around 6 to 8,000 people a day, now we’re back to 3 to 5,000 per day.”

You can watch the entire press conference below.