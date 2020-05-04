Governor Herbert accepts 1 million masks donated by iFit Interactive Fitness

LOGAN, UTAH (ABC4 News) – An example of community over crisis, iFit, a leader in fitness technology has donated 1 million medical grade surgical masks to the State of Utah. Donating about about 1.3 million total masks to help Utah and their community in Logan. They made the presentation to Governor Gary Herbert.

“We’re proud to have iFit Interactive Fitness headquartered in Utah, and I sincerely appreciate iFit’s ability and desire to be part of the solution to COVID-19 — both for the state of Utah and the nation as a whole,” said Governor Gary R. Herbert. “We are immensely thankful for this donation. These masks will provide critical PPE for Utahns and our frontline workers as we move forward into the stabilization phase of our Utah Leads Together Plan 2.0.”

iFit is known for being the leaders in interactive workouts. You’ve seen their materials if you use treadmills, ellipticals etc. They are the inventors of LiveAdjust where your exercise machine adjusts automatically as you workout.

“Helping people stay healthy is what we do every day in our business,” said Scott Watterson, CEO and Chairman of iFit. “We know exercise provides real physical and mental health benefits to people during a pandemic. Masks also provide a real health benefit. Donating these masks is a natural extension of our mission to help people lead healthy and balanced lives.”

A press release sent to ABC4 News stated in addition to the masks donated to the State of Utah, iFit will also provide a box of masks to each of it’s 1400 employees. iFit will also provide an additional supply of masks to the City of Logan, Logan Regional hospital, local nursing homes, and essential workers in the Logan, Utah area where the company has it’s international headquarters.

“In the end, this is not necessarily about masks—it’s about people. “It’s about helping people — in whatever way you can. Donating these masks is one way we could help. – Scott Watterson iFit Interactive Fitness CEO.

If you need a mask the State of Utah is giving them out Here’s where you can learn more about Utah’s Free Masks.

