Governor Herbert and Dr. Angela Dunn talk about Utah’s surge in COVID-19 cases

State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn and Utah Governor Gary Herbert at a press briefing announcing the details of the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, Friday, March 6, 2020.

Watch live on ABC4 at 12:15 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s surge in COVID-19 cases has caused both alarm and concern. In the past week the cases have reached record highs in respect to the duration of the pandemic.

Governor Herbert and Dr. Angela Dunn update Utahns on the current pandemic crisis.

They are expected to talk about decisions made during an emergency meaning of the Coronavirus task force and to update new information about the rise in cases that has now made Utah one of the top states in the country for rate of virus transmission.